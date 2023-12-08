‘Representation is important’: First Latina CMS board member talks goals for role

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Next week history will be made when the first Latina is sworn into the CMS school board.

Hispanic students make up 30% of the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District and for the first time, they can look to the school board and see someone who looks like them.

“It’s bittersweet, right, because it’s crazy that I’m the first one to be on the board,” Liz Monterrey told WBTV. “I wish there was more representation, but I think it’s a great start.”

Monterrey is a first-generation American who learned the power of her own voice by getting involved in her community.

“When I moved into my home, I saw that there were people crashing into our local dog park and so I got into neighborhood advocacy and really learned the power of local government,” she said. “For me, as someone that went to public school and is Hispanic and Latino, and I’m also a parent, it was kind of this perfect storm.”

She’s never served in public office but believes it’s time to welcome new viewpoints.

“I would like to see more resources in terms of language support and then also working with parents so that they are understanding how the school system works so that they can advocate for their kids as well,” she said.

According to state data from the 2022-2023 school year, only 70.8% of Hispanic students graduated within four years.

“How can we put them on a path where they stay in school, get the skill sets that they need, and then be able to get these jobs, maybe that don’t involve college, but there are vocational trades and things like that,” she said.

Charlotte Trez, the Executive Director of Learning and Language Acquisition for CMS, told WBTV she’s excited to collaborate with Monterrey.

“One year I interviewed every [English learner] student who dropped out,” she said. “We asked, would you like to graduate, and 100% of them[said] yes ma’am, but.”

She says the ‘but’ was that they had to work to support their family.

She believes representation is a strong first step to building connections.

“My student will see someone who look like them, and they can have a role model,” she said.

Monterrey is ready to get to work.

“We’re all there for one reason, which is for our students and student outcomes and as long as we have that as our North Star, I think we’ll be able to work greatly together,” she said.

Trez says some parents do not speak English, so CMS offered night classes to teach English, but they weren’t able to do it this year because of staffing issues.

When it comes to school safety, Monterrey says there cannot be a school resource officer in every school due to staffing shortages, and she believes they need to bring in more behavioral modification technicians and psychologists to address mental health issues that can be the root causes of violence.

