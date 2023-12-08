Renowned author and speaker Tim Bowers headlines professional development symposium at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you feel unfulfilled in your 9 to 5 job? Do you need help finding the motivation to pursue a promotion or an advanced degree? Fear not; Tim Bowers is here to help.

Through his award-winning book, “Average to Awesome: Transitioning From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be,” Tim offers resources that provide inspiration, information, and the courage to reach your goals.

Tim Bowers is an award-winning author, professional speaker, and entrepreneur whose mission is to inspire people worldwide, positively impact communities, and encourage individuals to pursue their heart’s desires.

A graduate of Benedict College with a degree in Business Administration, he offers motivational presentations and workshops to K-12 schools, colleges, and universities globally. Columbia Metropolitan Magazine has recognized him as one of Columbia, South Carolina’s Top Ten Young Professionals.

On Wednesday, December 13, Tim Bowers will lead a Professional Development Symposium on the campus of Livingstone College, sponsored by the college’s Math & Science Division, TRIO Student Support Services, and Success Center. An open plenary at 10 am is open to the entire campus community.

For more information about the event, please visit the college’s website at www.livingstone.edu.

