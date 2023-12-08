Officials: Traffic delays after multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte Airport

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Josh Birmingham Parkway.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic delays are expected after a multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Josh Birmingham Parkway, just outside the Level 1 entrance to the building.

Medic said one person was hurt during the incident; however, the individual’s injuries are minor.

Airport officials advised travelers to give themselves extra time if coming to the airport.

