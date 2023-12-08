Officials: Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The commercial lane has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Josh Birmingham Parkway, just outside the Level 1 entrance to the building.

Medic said two people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

WBTV was at the airport, and pictures appeared to show a bus that crashed into a pillar.

“We do not anticipate any structural damage, but engineers will evaluate the column once the busses are removed,” a spokesperson wrote.

Officials said the arrival/pickup area’s traffic flow was disrupted, and a tow truck was on the scene to remove the vehicles involved.

Around 4:45 p.m., airport officials said the commercial lane had reopened.

Travelers were advised to give themselves extra time if coming to the airport.

