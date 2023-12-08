InclusionFest 2023 Shines Spotlight on People with Developmental Disabilities

Fort Mill, S.C. (WBTV) - Kelly Melerine is on a mission to help people with developmental disabilities live a normal life as much as possible. Melerine has a 26-year-old son with autism. His name is Cade. His family moved to Charlotte after losing their house during Hurricane Katrina.

“I was reluctant to stay here,” Father Kelly Melerine said. “Felt like dirty Katrina kicked me out of my house and I was determined to go back, but Charlotte’s been great - especially when I did give it a shot. There were more resources for autism in schools here - which is why we determined to stay.”

Melerine said after Cade graduated from high school - he claims there were not enough activities for young adults with developmental disabilities.

“Once he aged out of the system,” Melerine said. “I realized there wasn’t a lot for people with disabilities - nothing that I thought was age-appropriate. And things I had taken him to was kind of babyfied so to speak - doing things like coloring sheets and playing Bingo for plush toys. And I feel this is not what young adults do. We need to give them an opportunity to do what everybody else does.”

The father then thought of an idea about having a night of inclusion. It would be an evening where people of all disabilities could be highlighted and treated special.

“These people are often left out from the invitation of parties,” Melerine said. “Going to the movies with friends.”

Melerine is calling it InclusionFest 2023. It will be a fashion show where about 230 models with disabilities will go down the runway showing off designer clothes from about 25 designers. There are more participants in the fashion show this year than last year.

“I wanted to reach more people,” Melerine said. “We have the deaf community, people with physical disabilities - you name it. It’s just bringing everybody together and having a good time.”

New this year will be an expo showcasing businesses and providing information for people with disabilities to live on their own.

“I have businesses that are owned by individuals with disabilities to show the wonderful things that people with disabilities are able to accomplish,” Melerine said. “...I also have organizations that offer down payment assistance in closing costs to get people to stop renting.”

Money raised from the event will go to continue the project. Melerine hopes to one day raise enough money where he can build a group house for development disabled population to have a place where they can hang out and feel like they belong.

“Just stop all this foolish judgment,” Melerine said. “We have to have a chance to get to know everybody.”

The event is on Saturday, December 9th at The River Place in Fort Mill. If interested, click here for more information.

