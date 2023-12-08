PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Family, friends to hold balloon release for 14-year-old killed in Charlotte shooting

Police said Johnnie McClendon was shot and killed inside a home on Keswick Avenue on Sunday night.
The community will honor Garinger High School student Johnnie McClendon on Friday after he lost in life in a shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family, friends and fellow students at Garinger High School will gather to remember 14-year-old Johnnie McClendon on Friday afternoon.

McClendon was shot and killed inside his home on Keswick Avenue Sunday night. As part of Friday’s gathering, those in attendance will release balloon’s in his honor.

The 14-year-old had just made the basketball team at Garinger and family said he was excited about the season.

Family members also said that a family friend, 19-year-old Myhijee Major, accidentally shot the boy inside McClendon’s house before running off.

Police said Major turned himself in days later and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.

Days after the fatal shooting, McClendon’s family is still trying to come to grips with their loss.

“I’m trying to be strong. But you know, I lost my brother, so I’m trying,” Johnnie’s sister, Janysia, said. “Johnnie was a very goofy, loving, honest joke-telling...he knew how to love you, but like try to be funny at the same time.”

Less than a week after McClendon lost his life, the Garinger community also endured a serious crash that badly injured four other students in a crash on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

