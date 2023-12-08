E. Sugar Creek Road neighbors press for slowing measures after repeated accidents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Residents living off East Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte said enough is enough after nearly a dozen accidents in 2023 hit many of their homes and made them feel unsafe in their own properties.

“This stop sign has been taken out more times than we can count. The street sign has been taken out more times than we can count,” homeowner Kara Kruk said.

She noted two trucks were totaled in her driveway after a car sped off East Sugar Creek Road and took down a transformer and a fire hydrant that flooded the street.

“If their trucks weren’t there, it likely would have hit a smaller house to the right of me and at the time was occupied by a family with three kids,” Kruk said.

At the end of November, a multi-county high-speed chase ended on East Sugar Creek Road when the driver crashed into a homeowner’s fence.

“Four-thirty in the morning we got woken up by a loud crash. By the time I was able to get out of bed and look outside we realized there was some cop lights going,” homeowner Philip Hubert explained. “By the time I got downstairs, it seemed they had apprehended whoever was driving the vehicle.”

A three-year resident said she refuses to walk near East Sugar Creek and takes alternative routes for her safety.

“From inside my house, I’ve heard that errrr, crunch sound at least twice now,” Ashland Roquemore explained. “The first time I heard it was like, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ And my next-door neighbor at the time was like, ‘That’s just Sugar Creek; never a dull moment here!’ I was like, ‘Great. Welcome to the neighborhood, I guess.’”

Neighbors said it is a repeated safety issue that they did not expect.

“We didn’t know that this was going to be the safety concern, right? Like we thought okay, maybe you got some packages stolen off your driveway, right?” Kruk said, “I never thought that my fear would be that I’m sitting on a work call, in the front of the house and a car could plow through the back of our homes.”

WBTV reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation about the section of roadway. Officials said they are investigating “to determine if” a guardrail “is warranted.”

According to the NCDOT, it has also initiated “a curve study to determine if other improvements are warranted” and should have answers for neighbors in the next three weeks.

Neighbors said it should not take so long to see the intersection is not safe.

“The reality is that something is happening and that there’s a pattern now and the fact that they’re being so technical and not thinking about the safety of the citizens is just super infuriating,” Kruk said.

