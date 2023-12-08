Disabled veteran displaced after Hickory apartment staircase ripped out

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is on your side getting answers after people living at an apartment complex in Hickory say they’ve been locked out of their units.

Some say they only have the essentials they need. The management company of the Quail Ridge Apartments says it’s because of a safety concern.

One man we talked to says he’s forced to sleep with a mattress on the floor until he can retrieve his belongings.

“I’d like to have my apartment back,” Charles Hallyburton said.

What started off as a 30-day inconvenience turned into a harsh reality check for Halliburton as weeks turned into months.

“Our lives are over there in our old apartment,” he said.

Hallyburton says six months ago, while living on the third floor at the Quail Ridge apartment homes, management told him they were temporarily moving him into a local motel because of a series of faltering staircases. You can see all the notices peppering the units on the upper floors. He says he was told it should take about a month to complete the repairs.

“I knew thirty days wasn’t enough,” he recounted.

Thinking he’d be back in just a couple of weeks, he headed to a furnished motel and left most of his belongings in his apartment. That includes all of his bedroom furnishings he’s still making payments on, totaling about 150 bucks a month. But when the management company then got him an unfurnished apartment several blocks away, Hallyburton was left with few creature comforts or needed essentials. With a place to live void of most of the basics, he says he’s forced to sleep on a mattress on the floor.

“I’m worried about the stress that’s impacted him, I think his health has deteriorated from not being in the situation that he…invasions for himself or wants for himself.” family member Ashley Abernathy said.

While the management company didn’t have a representative to go on camera, employees said the staircases were condemned by the fire marshal and had to be closed. They were removed to keep people from using them to go back to their units for safety concerns. They say the reason for the long wait was trying to find a contractor to do the job. Since they recently hired one, they hope work can start in about a week. Charles says he looks forward to going home again, even though the place he’s at right now isn’t all that bad. But sleeping off the floor would be nice.

“It’s comfortable; I just need my bed,” Hallyburton said.

But until he can get home, he’s still in need of the basics. The family has started a GoFundMe account looking to replace some of the furnishings and essentials still in the old apartment. You can find that link by clicking here.

