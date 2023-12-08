Deputies: Man arrested after breaking in, attempting to break into 10 Lancaster Co. businesses

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing a slew of charges in Lancaster County after he allegedly committed a host of burglaries and attempted burglaries over a multi-week span before leading authorities on a lengthy vehicle pursuit.

Demarkeyo Wanya Markel McClinton is accused of robbing or attempting to break into at least 10 different businesses between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Each of the incidents involved used car dealerships or automotive shops.

McClinton is accused of stealing property, including a pistol, from several of the businesses.

Deputies said surveillance footage and physical evidence led to the identification of McClinton as a suspect in the incidents, and a search warrant was obtained for his arrest.

When law enforcement went to serve the warrant, deputies said he left the home in a Dodge Magnum, refusing to stop for authorities. He allegedly led law enforcement for around the western part of the county for nearly 20 minutes, but did not drive at excessive speeds.

Deputies said that during the pursuit, McClinton drove at a parked Lancaster Police Department vehicle, which was occupied by an officer. His car was eventually stopped after the South Carolina Highway Patrol stretched stop strips across West Meeting Street near a hospital.

Once McClinton’s car was stopped, he allegedly got out and ran on foot. A sheriff’s office K-9 and its handler were eventually able to take him into custody.

McClinton is facing numerous charges related to the alleged burglaries, including several counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, grand larceny and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Following the pursuit, he was also charged with failure to stop, assault and battery first-degree, and resisting arrest. McClinton was denied bond during hearings on both Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.

The sheriff’s office said he is facing a total of 19 serious charges and additional evidence was found against him following his arrest.

“Our investigators worked days and nights running down leads and gathering evidence in these cases,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “It was apparent after the first couple of burglaries that they were related, and we were pretty confident the same person was doing all of them...I hope we put the business owners in this area at ease.”

