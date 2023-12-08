PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews extinguish 2 significant fires overnight in Charlotte

One fire happened at a home, while the other happened at an apartment complex.
Firefighters battled two significant fires overnight, one on Swans Run Road and the other on Balsam Fir Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews battled two significant fires in Charlotte overnight.

The first fire happened just before midnight at a house on Swans Run Road in south Charlotte. The second happened shortly before 3 a.m. at an apartment on Balsam Fir Drive, just off Reddman Road in southeast Charlotte, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters said the Swans Run Road fire happened on the second story of the home. The Balsam Fir Drive blaze reportedly happened in a wall within the complex.

Both fire took firefighters about 20 minutes to control.

Nobody was hurt in either incident.

Investigators have not yet released a cause for either fire.

Related: Massive fire destroys home and cars, causes $170K damage in northeast Charlotte

