CMPD: Man with ‘several’ medical conditions missing for nearly two weeks

Djakarida Traore was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 25.
Man missing for nearly two weeks.
Man missing for nearly two weeks.(Courtesy: CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man with ‘several’ medical conditions who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

Djakarida Traore, 55, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 25, leaving his supporting housing unit on Clanton Road near South Tryon Street.

Authorities advise Traore is believed to be on foot and walks with a ‘slight shuffle.’ He last wore jeans, a white hoodie with “Aero NYC 1987″ on the front, and a blue striped shirt underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

