Charges dismissed against former CMS teacher accused of sex crimes with a student
Court documents state there is not enough evidence to prove a crime happened.
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The state has dismissed all charges against a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Maria Heyliger, a teacher at Rocky River High School, resigned in late July.
She was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student.
Court documents state there is not enough evidence to prove a crime happened.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.