Charges dismissed against former CMS teacher accused of sex crimes with a student

Court documents state there is not enough evidence to prove a crime happened.
Maria Heyliger, a teacher at Rocky River High School, resigned in late July.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The state has dismissed all charges against a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Maria Heyliger, a teacher at Rocky River High School, resigned in late July.

She was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student.

Court documents state there is not enough evidence to prove a crime happened.

