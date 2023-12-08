Charges dismissed against former CMS teacher accused of sex crimes with a student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The state has dismissed all charges against a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Maria Heyliger, a teacher at Rocky River High School, resigned in late July.

She was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a student and two counts of sexual activity with a student.

Court documents state there is not enough evidence to prove a crime happened.

