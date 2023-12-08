PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Catawba College Christmas tree brings solar-powered sparkle to Salisbury campus

The tree can be seen in front of the campus on W. Innes St.
The tree can be seen in front of the campus on W. Innes St.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - This year’s Christmas tree at Catawba College stands over 25 feet tall and is lit with approximately 800 white lights.

It shines brightly from dusk to dawn using solar power thanks to Dr. Bahy Abdelmesih, Assistant Professor of Environment and Sustainability, and his Green Technology class. They created a battery system used to light the tree during their annual Lighting of the Green celebration held on November 20th. Santa Claus and Catawba President David P. Nelson had the honor of flipping the switch to light the tree along with four of their primary buildings along West Innes – Hedrick Administration Building, the Shuford Science Building, Omwake-Dearborn Chapel, and Corriher-Linn-Black Library.

The tree will be lit for the rest of the holiday season using an EcoFLow Pro 400-watt solar panel and battery system. Catawba is excited to add this innovative way to share the holiday spirit with the Salisbury-Rowan community and showcase sustainability in action.

