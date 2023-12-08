PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

86-year-old woman killed in accident at FedEx hub

Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in...
Verna Mae Jackson, who was accidentally killed while working at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.(Jeff Rosenblum)
By Lydian Kennin and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An 86-year-old woman was killed last week at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

The woman has been identified as 86-year-old Verna Mae Jackson, according to attorney Jeff Rosenblum, who is representing her family.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the hub at 11:21 p.m. on Nov. 30, regarding an accidental death.

Police said an employee was hurt while working and then was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson marks the fifth death at the world hub since 2017.

FedEx released a statement expressing their sympathies for Jackson’s family and said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Daily Memphian reported Jackson was a package handler at the “old hub,” where FedEx handles freight bound for large airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

On the night of her death, it’s reported that a tug driver pulling a load of mail didn’t honk to signal he was taking off just as Jackson hurried to grab a loose envelope she saw sticking out of the container.

Jackson was then found beneath a 2,500-pound dolly.

Rosenblum said that he and Jackson’s family are waiting on the official Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration report before proceeding with any legal action.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nelson Gonzalez, 54, of Sherrills Ford, was arrested at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired
Shamrock Drive crash east Charlotte
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash
Body camera video shows two CMPD officers rush into a South End apartment to save a woman who...
Exclusive: Video shows CMPD officers rush to save woman during domestic violence call
Tickets to the event, which runs May 3-5, 2024, go on sale to the public on Dec. 14.
3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024
Scott Teeter has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. Wife Heather has been at his side.
Community rallies to support, pray for stricken Salisbury restaurant owner

Latest News

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz
UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor to be next president of Michigan State University
Three men are in stable condition with major injuries after a pickup truck hit them. (Source:...
Truck plows into Christmas parade
Demarkeyo Wanya Markel McClinton
Deputies: Man arrested after breaking in, attempting to break into 10 Lancaster Co. businesses
File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market