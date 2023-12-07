PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired

All students had been safely dropped off at home before intervention by law enforcement, district officials said.
Law enforcement was notified about the situation on Wednesday afternoon.
Law enforcement was notified about the situation on Wednesday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly driving students home while impaired, officials said.

Troopers received a careless and reckless driving complaint involving the bus driver on Catawba Springs Road in Lincoln County at 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Nelson Gonzalez, 54, of Sherrills Ford, was arrested at the scene, troopers said. He was charged with driving while impaired, commercial vehicle driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse.

The bus driver was transporting students from Sherrills Ford Elementary School and there were 35 students onboard the afternoon route, according to information from Catawba County Schools.

All students had been safely dropped off at home before intervention by law enforcement, district officials said.

They added the driver was suspended without pay pending the completion of the investigation.

