Town of Huntersville to hire chief, 18 full-time firefighters

Newly hired firefighters will work alongside volunteer and part-time firefighters at the town’s existing stations.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - With 63,000 people and growing, the Town of Huntersville does not have full-time firefighters, instead the Huntersville Fire Department has operated as a nonprofit organization with part-time and volunteer firefighters.

That is about to change, though, as the department is recruiting full-time firefighters that will be paid by the town.

Earlier this week, the board of commissioners voted to add a town fire chief and 18 full-time firefighters.

Nearly $305,000 will come from the town’s general fund, with another $1.1 million to come from grants and existing funds.

The full-time firefighters will join the existing part-time and volunteer ones at the town’s existing fire stations. No positions will be eliminated. The reason behind the change comes down to staffing.

“Chief has come to the board and said that he’s no longer able to hire,” town commissioner Nick Walsh said during a meeting. “At one point we had about a 100 part-time firefighters that work for us or work for the nonprofit, Huntersvlle Fire. And he’s not longer able to get enough applicants to cover shifts and it’s especially acute on weekends, holidays.”

The town is already recruiting, and information about pay, benefits and more can be found on the town’s website.

Huntersville hopes for new firefighters to start work after the first of the year.

