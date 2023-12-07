PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Thursday starts with below-freezing temperatures ahead of weekend warmup

Temperatures will warm up into the 60s on Friday and into the weekend.
After starting in the 20s on Thursday, temperatures will warm into the 50s during the afternoon.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday got off to a below-freezing start in most areas across the Charlotte region, causing delays in multiple mountain school districts.

  • Today: Sunshine, seasonal 50s
  • Late Week: Stays dry, milder temps
  • Sunday: Rain certain, severe weather possible

Dry weather is forecast to continue for the rest of the workweek with highs holding in the seasonal middle 50s today before rebounding to the lower 60s Friday afternoon. In between, tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, but not as cold as last night, with lows mainly in the 30s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

As for the weekend forecast, it will be mild both days, with highs well into the 60s. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend for outdoor plans, as it will remain dry before rain develops Saturday night.

Sunday is now a First Alert Weather Day as rain and gusty winds are all but a certainty. Rain could be heavy at times and readers are urged to check back with the WBTV weather team as there’s even a chance for some severe weather to unfold Sunday afternoon. That’s something we are monitoring.

The rain probably ends as some snow in the mountains, otherwise we’ll dry out Sunday night and Monday and Tuesday with sunshine back and cooler highs back in the 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

