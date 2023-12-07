Salisbury man faces long list of charges related to violent crime

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man that law enforcement accused of being a one man crime spree recently in Davidson County, is now charged for crimes in Rowan County.

Antonio Jahaad Chambers, 19, was charged on Wednesday with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon on a disabled person, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and first degree burglary. He is being held without bond.

Chambers was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St. Details of what led to the arrest were not immediately available.

Chambers was out on $20,000 bond for charges he faces in Davidson County. He was arrested on July 26 by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on charges including 15 counts of felony breaking and entering a vehicle.

In those cases deputies said that Chambers broke into several cars, stealing a variety of items that included cash, credit cards, a gun, two purses, a wallet and other items. The value of the stolen property at about $8,500.

In addition, police say he allegedly used the stolen credit card, and stole two Kawasaki dirt bikes.

Chambers is due in court on the new charges on Friday.

