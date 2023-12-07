Police: Cement truck crash closes part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a cement truck has part of Brookshire Boulevard closed in northwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The crash happened near Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, just north of I-485.

Police said only one lane is open on northbound Brookshire Boulevard. Transportation officials said the road is expected to reopen around 10:30 a.m.

Medic said crews had to free the driver from the truck. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

