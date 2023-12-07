PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Planned power outage to affect Duke customers in Salisbury, near Livingstone College

The outage is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Just over 1,000 Duke Energy customers will lose power on Saturday as part of a planned outage.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A planned power outage will take place in Salisbury this Saturday as Duke Energy works to replace transmission infrastructure, the city said.

The outage is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will affect just over 1,000 customers. Traffic lights in the area will also be affected.

The city said the primary area of impact is between Catawba and Livingstone colleges. Livingstone is expected to be affected by the outage.

Businesses along West Innes Street and Statesville Boulevard will also experience effects.

Officials are reminding drivers to treat intersections without working traffic signals as four-ways stops.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

