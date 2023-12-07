PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Officials: Person taken into custody after wielding knife on LYNX Blue Line

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. aboard the light rail.
LYNX Blue Line rail at the at Scaleybark light rail station in Charlotte
LYNX Blue Line rail at the at Scaleybark light rail station in Charlotte(Lowell Rose)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after wielding a knife on a LYNX Blue Line train car Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Area Transit System officials.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. aboard the light rail.

Officials said the individual boarded the train while brandishing a knife, which led to a passenger quickly calling 911. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police was dispatched after the notification.

Upon arrival, authorities learned the person had already left the train at LYNX Blue Line at East/West station, and police successfully found the person, took them into custody, and served them with exclusion paperwork.

CRIME: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck, CMS says

In part, CATS released the following statement regarding the incident:

“CATS takes incidents like this seriously. We are relieved that no riders, employees or community members were harmed. CATS has a layered approach to safety and security, including the emergency call button onboard, 911, and the See Say App. Together these three tools allow passengers to report incidents to security personnel. In this case, 911 was called.”

