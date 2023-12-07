Officials: Person taken into custody after wielding knife on LYNX Blue Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after wielding a knife on a LYNX Blue Line train car Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte-Area Transit System officials.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. aboard the light rail.

Officials said the individual boarded the train while brandishing a knife, which led to a passenger quickly calling 911. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police was dispatched after the notification.

Upon arrival, authorities learned the person had already left the train at LYNX Blue Line at East/West station, and police successfully found the person, took them into custody, and served them with exclusion paperwork.

In part, CATS released the following statement regarding the incident:

“CATS takes incidents like this seriously. We are relieved that no riders, employees or community members were harmed. CATS has a layered approach to safety and security, including the emergency call button onboard, 911, and the See Say App. Together these three tools allow passengers to report incidents to security personnel. In this case, 911 was called.”

