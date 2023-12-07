NCDOT to consider renaming I-77 interchange in honor of Davidson grad Steph Curry

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will decide whether to rename an I-77 interchange in honor of two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry on Thursday.

The interchange is just off Exit 30 in Davidson on Griffith Street. The Town of Davidson took up the matter last week, but needed a unanimous “yes” from a town’s commission in order to approve the name change.

That did not happen as one member, Commissioner Tracy Mattison Brandon, voted against the resolution.

“I heard from many residents who did not see the relevance,” she said in a statement. “Many did not get the ‘why’ and felt such a sign would overshadow longtime residents’ contributions to our community.”

She did, though, recognize the contributions Curry, a graduate of Davidson College, has made in the area. He led the Wildcats to the Elite 8 during the 2008 NCAA Tournament before joining the Golden State Warriors in 2009.

“It definitely triggered feelings of being overlooked and ignored from lifelong residents of West Davidson who have been asking for historic signage and acknowledgement of the African American heritage for years,” her statement continued.

Despite Mattison Brandon’s opposition, the NCDOT could make an exception to the unanimous rule.

The agency said that after reviewing the application, NCDOT’s naming committee decided to still consider the renaming request. That meeting is happening Thursday at 2 p.m., and a decision is expected.

