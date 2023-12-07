Mountain districts operating on two-hour delays Thursday

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties will all operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to potentially dangerous road conditions, officials from each district said.

The schedule change comes after precipitation fell throughout the day in the mountains on Wednesday, followed by below-freezing temperatures overnight.

Officials in both Avery and Watauga counties said some bus routes will change.

Wintry weather affected each of the districts on Wednesday as well. Schools in Avery County were closed, while those in Ashe and Watauga counties operated on remote learning days.

