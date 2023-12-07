PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mountain districts operating on two-hour delays Thursday

Schools in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties will all be on delays due to potentially dangerous road conditions.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties will all operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday due to potentially dangerous road conditions, officials from each district said.

The schedule change comes after precipitation fell throughout the day in the mountains on Wednesday, followed by below-freezing temperatures overnight.

Officials in both Avery and Watauga counties said some bus routes will change.

Wintry weather affected each of the districts on Wednesday as well. Schools in Avery County were closed, while those in Ashe and Watauga counties operated on remote learning days.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest on the forecast and schedule changes.

