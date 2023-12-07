PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 5 hurt, busy east Charlotte road closed after ‘serious wreck’

The crash happened on Shamrock Drive, just east of Eastway Drive.
A serious crash on Shamrock Drive left three people with life-threatening injuries and two others with serious injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A “serious wreck” involving multiple patients has closed a busy road in east Charlotte on Thursday morning, Medic said.

The crash happened on Shamrock Drive, just east of Eastway Drive, around 9:30 a.m.

Medic said Shamrock Drive is closed between Finchley Drive and Glenville Avenue. The agency said three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two more had serious injuries.

Several police cars were spotted at the scene, and crime scene tape was put up to block off the road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

