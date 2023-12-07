Medic: 5 hurt, busy east Charlotte road closed after ‘serious wreck’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A “serious wreck” involving multiple patients has closed a busy road in east Charlotte on Thursday morning, Medic said.

The crash happened on Shamrock Drive, just east of Eastway Drive, around 9:30 a.m.

Medic said Shamrock Drive is closed between Finchley Drive and Glenville Avenue. The agency said three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two more had serious injuries.

Several police cars were spotted at the scene, and crime scene tape was put up to block off the road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

