MCSO: 1 in custody after short standoff with deputies

The standoff last a couple hours before the suspect was taken in custody without further incident.
Mitchell Wade
Mitchell Wade(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has one person in custody after a short standoff with deputies on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to MCSO, deputies went to serve Mitchell Wade with a warrant in the 1400 block of Hamorton Place shortly before 3 p.m.

Deputies stated that Wade informed them that he was armed with weapons and threatened to shoot anyone on his property.

MCSO then formed a secure perimeter around the house and began evacuating residents, while the MCSO Crisis Negotiation Unit along with the Sheriff’s Response Team arrived, officials said.

Officials stated that after deputies failed to have Wade come out surrender himself they decided to enter the residence to detain Wade.

MCSO stated that Wade was safely apprehended and taken into custody without further incident after 4:30 p.m.

“It is comforting that this ordeal ended safely and without injuries to anyone involved,” said Sheriff McFadden. “This incident shows the challenges our deputies face, and I commend everyone for their response, patience, and efforts to ensure a safe resolution.”

