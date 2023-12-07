PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Massive fire destroys home and cars, causes $170K damage in northeast Charlotte

The blaze broke out along Barclay Forest Drive late Wednesday night.
The blaze broke out along Barclay Forest Drive, just off Caldwell Road, late Wednesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire destroyed a home and multiple vehicles in northeast Charlotte late Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out along Barclay Forest Drive, in a neighborhood off of Caldwell Road, around 11 p.m.

Flames ripped through the garage, causing major damage to the home, as well as two cars parked in the garage.

The Charlotte Fire Department said nobody was hurt in the fire, but a family was inside at the time. The family said they smelled something coming from the garage and when they checked, their cars were on fire.

“My mom came out shortly after me and we were just sitting on our neighbors porch just watching our house in flames,” one resident said. “That’s not something you want around the holidays but with the love of my family we will get through it together.”

It took 30 firefighters more than 30 minutes to control the fire, which caused an estimated $170,000 in damage.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and said the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The family said they are planning to set up a GoFundMe for donations.

Related: 3 firefighters injured in Steele Creek house fire

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia
Video shows a massive fight that broke out at North Meck High School on Wednesday morning.
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training...
Panthers moving training camp to Charlotte
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half...
‘Don’t know when he’ll be back’: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with PTA, father says

Latest News

Cement concrete truck crash Brookshire Boulevard northwest Charlotte
Police: Cement truck crash closes part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte
Huntersville Fire Department hiring full-time firefighters
Town of Huntersville to hire chief, 18 full-time firefighters
Antonio Jahaad Chambers, 19, was charged.
Salisbury man faces long list of charges related to violent crime
Steph Curry
NCDOT to consider renaming I-77 interchange in honor of Davidson grad Steph Curry