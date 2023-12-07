Massive fire destroys home and cars, causes $170K damage in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire destroyed a home and multiple vehicles in northeast Charlotte late Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out along Barclay Forest Drive, in a neighborhood off of Caldwell Road, around 11 p.m.

Flames ripped through the garage, causing major damage to the home, as well as two cars parked in the garage.

The Charlotte Fire Department said nobody was hurt in the fire, but a family was inside at the time. The family said they smelled something coming from the garage and when they checked, their cars were on fire.

“My mom came out shortly after me and we were just sitting on our neighbors porch just watching our house in flames,” one resident said. “That’s not something you want around the holidays but with the love of my family we will get through it together.”

It took 30 firefighters more than 30 minutes to control the fire, which caused an estimated $170,000 in damage.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and said the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The family said they are planning to set up a GoFundMe for donations.

