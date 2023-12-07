PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man accused of attacking Panda Express workers over the quality of his food

Missouri authorities say Philip Person was arrested for attacking two employees at a Panda...
Missouri authorities say Philip Person was arrested for attacking two employees at a Panda Express after being upset with the quality of his food.(Richmond Heights Police Department | KBTX, File image)
By Rheanna Wachter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say a man is facing several charges after he attacked two Panda Express employees.

According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, officers were called to a Panda Express restaurant on Hanley Road Wednesday evening for reports of two workers who were injured by an upset customer.

Authorities said they found that a female worker was punched in the head and a male worker was stabbed in the lower back by a customer later identified as Philip Person.

The workers told police that the situation started with Person arguing over the quality of the free food he was served and wanting a refund.

When they would not refund the free meal option, he began throwing food around before one of them knocked the food from his hand.

Police said Person then punched the female employee in the face.

A co-worker came to the woman’s rescue but that’s when Person pulled out a knife and stabbed the other employee.

Officers said Person left the restaurant after the altercation, but they eventually found him and took him into custody.

The two workers were treated for their injuries, including the male employee being taken to an area hospital.

Person is facing charges that include first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia
Video shows a massive fight that broke out at North Meck High School on Wednesday morning.
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half...
‘NOT career-ending’: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with PTA
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training...
Panthers moving training camp to Charlotte

Latest News

All students had been safely dropped off at home before intervention by law enforcement,...
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired
A note to Garinger High families stated that Thursday’s crash is the “second tragic incident...
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
101-year-old WWII Veteran Andy Pendleton digs through his archives and mission log from WWII...
101-year-old WWII veteran spends birthday honoring Tuskegee Airman
Republican presidential candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.N....
Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before voting begins