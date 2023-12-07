PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hot air balloon makes hard landing in north Phoenix neighborhood

Phoenix fire officials say nine people were on board, but no one was hurt in the incident that happened Thursday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Emergency crews are on scene after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, just east of Interstate 17. Aerial video shows the balloon caught on a street light in the neighborhood and draped over a backyard wall.

Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. says nine people were onboard and that no one was hurt. He says the pilot told firefighters that he tried to land in a safe place, but came down on a main road.

SRP also responded to shut off power to the street light, and the FAA has been notified.

A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.
A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)

