Hickory Red Tornadoes makes first appearance in state championship game since ‘96

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Every day when the Hickory Red Tornadoes have stepped on this field, there’s been one number, one year watching over them.

The year 1996 stands about above all the rest in program history, as the only season that brough Hickory a state championship.

At Wednesday’s practice, four men who helped put that number on the scoreboard returned to watch the next generation bringing Hickory back to the state title game.

Despite 27 years of separation, the common thread between these teams is undeniable.

“Just to see these young men and what they have accomplished, when I look at them I see myself,” said former Red Tornadoes right tackle Michael Collins.

The stories and memories blend together over the years, but one thing remains crystal clear when these players remember that season.

Lee Wilson a fullback on the 1996 team remembers one of their hardest games came during their off-week.

“I would say our hardest game was probably in our off-week, with a scrimmage that we had. So that sounds kind of crazy,” said Wilson.

The numbers certainly back that up. Over 47 points scored per game, an average margin of victory of 42 points per game, and seven shutout en route to a perfect 16-0 season.

“We could score with anybody, and then they didn’t really get a chance to score,” said 1996 quarterback Daniel Willis.

As this 1996 team prepares to watch a long-awaited return to state, one key member will be missing.

Longtime Hickory head coach David Elder passed away this summer, but he’s still been watching this team every game.

“I think he had more belief in us than we had ourselves,” Willis said. “I think there is some spirit there of coach Elder, that is going to carry on to this (2023) team.”

These players plan on making the trip to Kenan Stadium Friday night, hoping that after 27 years a new generation of Red Tornadoes will make this community proud once again.

“Now it’s our turn,” 2023 linebacker Turner Wood said. “Hopefully we can honor them by going and getting that win on Friday.”

The Red Tornadoes face the Seventy-First High School Falcons Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m. at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill for the 3A state championship.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.