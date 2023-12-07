PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Four candidates face off in fourth GOP presidential debate

By Peter Zampa and Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Four Republicans took the stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Wednesday night to make last minute pitches to voters against the challenge of overtaking of former president Donald Trump.

Trump once again did not participate in the debate, but loomed large over the four candidates who did participate — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made some of the most direct punches against Trump.

“He is unfit to be president and there is no bigger issue in this race,” Christie said on stage Wednesday.

Trump wasn’t the only one taking punches, as all four candidates turned to yelling at each other multiple times throughout the night. Nikki Haley took heat from her fellow candidates as her poll numbers have climbed over the last few months.

“Nikki if you can’t tell the difference between where Israel and the U.S. is on a map I can have my three-year old son show you the difference,” Vivek Ramaswamy said about Haley’s position on the Israel Hamas War. Ramaswamy and Haley have come to blows before on foreign policy, with Haley pointing out Ramaswamy’s lack of experience.

Haley highlighted her experience as United Nations Ambassador when the moderators asked her about foreign policy.

“I dealt with Iran everyday at the United Nations and they only respond to strength,” Haley said.

DeSantis was once considered Trump’s most formidable foe, but needed to make a splash last night as Haley overtakes him in some polls.

“The idea that we’re going to put someone up there that’s almost 80 and there’s going to be no effects from that, we all know that’s not true,” DeSantis said when Trump’s age came up in the debate.

There are two more primary debates scheduled in January, both hosted by CNN. The first is January 10 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. The second is January 21 at St. Anselm College in New Hamphsire.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia
Video shows a massive fight that broke out at North Meck High School on Wednesday morning.
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half...
‘NOT career-ending’: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with PTA
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training...
Panthers moving training camp to Charlotte

Latest News

All students had been safely dropped off at home before intervention by law enforcement,...
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired
A note to Garinger High families stated that Thursday’s crash is the “second tragic incident...
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash
Shamrock Drive crash east Charlotte
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash
Multiple charges of child abuse are pending, deputies said.
Troopers: Catawba Co. school bus driver arrested for driving while impaired
Just over 1,000 Duke Energy customers will lose power on Saturday as part of a planned outage.
Planned power outage to affect Duke customers in Salisbury, near Livingstone College