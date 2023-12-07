Exclusive: Video shows CMPD officers rush to save woman during domestic violence call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers rushed into a South End apartment in August to save a woman who was screaming for help, newly-released body camera video shows.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call in August.

WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner went to court to get video showing the officers’ actions released.

The video starts with one officer, Tyler Borque, and firefighters on scene trying to get into the door of the apartment, which was locked.

A second officer, Shawn McMichael, arrived and quickly kicked the door in. McMichael and Borque then make their way past something blocking the door from opening and run towards the bedroom, where a woman is heard screaming for help.

A man is also heard screaming inside the room.

The video shows Borque force his way inside the room and instruct the man to “put it down” twice. That’s when he dives in to intervene.

Body camera video shows the suspect on top of Borque beating him when McMichael intervenes. Seconds later you hear a gunshot.

Both officers’ body cameras were obscured during the physical struggle.

McMichael was stabbed in the head. The suspect was treated by firefighters staged on scene but ultimately died.

While firefighters treated the three injured people inside the apartment, the video shows, an army of backup officers were working to get inside. At one point, more than a half-dozen officers ran up three flights of stairs and down the hallway to reach the apartment for backup.

“This is an unfortunate situation, as we always talk about domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous officers can encounter. Officers did their job today and did what they had to do, but we never want to discount the fact that a life was taken today,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said at the time of the shooting in a statement released by CMPD on social media.

