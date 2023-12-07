PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Exclusive: Video shows CMPD officers rush to save woman during domestic violence call

Officer was stabbed, suspect killed during August domestic violence call
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) generic
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) generic(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers rushed into a South End apartment in August to save a woman who was screaming for help, newly-released body camera video shows.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call in August.

WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner went to court to get video showing the officers’ actions released.

The video starts with one officer, Tyler Borque, and firefighters on scene trying to get into the door of the apartment, which was locked.

A second officer, Shawn McMichael, arrived and quickly kicked the door in. McMichael and Borque then make their way past something blocking the door from opening and run towards the bedroom, where a woman is heard screaming for help.

A man is also heard screaming inside the room.

The video shows Borque force his way inside the room and instruct the man to “put it down” twice. That’s when he dives in to intervene.

Body camera video shows the suspect on top of Borque beating him when McMichael intervenes. Seconds later you hear a gunshot.

Both officers’ body cameras were obscured during the physical struggle.

McMichael was stabbed in the head. The suspect was treated by firefighters staged on scene but ultimately died.

While firefighters treated the three injured people inside the apartment, the video shows, an army of backup officers were working to get inside. At one point, more than a half-dozen officers ran up three flights of stairs and down the hallway to reach the apartment for backup.

“This is an unfortunate situation, as we always talk about domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous officers can encounter. Officers did their job today and did what they had to do, but we never want to discount the fact that a life was taken today,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said at the time of the shooting in a statement released by CMPD on social media.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia
Video shows a massive fight that broke out at North Meck High School on Wednesday morning.
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom, mother of bride killed in wedding night crash clash over estate
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training...
Panthers moving training camp to Charlotte
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car

Latest News

Hickory Red Tornadoes makes first appearance in state championship game since ‘96
Hickory Red Tornadoes makes first appearance in state championship game since ‘96
Mitchell Wade
MCSO: 1 in custody after short standoff with deputies
LYNX Blue Line rail at the at Scaleybark light rail station in Charlotte
Officials: Person taken into custody after wielding knife on LYNX Blue Line
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Why gifting a pet is difficult