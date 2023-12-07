Convicted sex offender found with Monroe teen won’t face NC charges

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender who police say drove to another state with a teen from Monroe will not face charges in North Carolina.

The 16-year-old disappeared on Oct. 13 and was found two weeks later in Missouri with Christopher Porter, authorities said.

Related: Police: Convicted sex offender charged after missing Monroe teen found safe

According to a spokesperson with the Monroe Police Department, Porter won’t be facing state charges because the teen left with him of her own free will and because the age of consent in N.C. is 16.

Porter is still facing federal charges, including statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, because he drove to states where the age of consent is higher.

He’s currently in jail in St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.