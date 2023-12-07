PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Convicted sex offender found with Monroe teen won't face NC charges

He's currently in jail in St. Louis.
The 16-year-old disappeared on Oct. 13 and was found two weeks later in Missouri with Christopher Porter, authorities said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender who police say drove to another state with a teen from Monroe will not face charges in North Carolina.

The 16-year-old disappeared on Oct. 13 and was found two weeks later in Missouri with Christopher Porter, authorities said.

According to a spokesperson with the Monroe Police Department, Porter won't be facing state charges because the teen left with him of her own free will and because the age of consent in N.C. is 16.

Porter is still facing federal charges, including statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, because he drove to states where the age of consent is higher.

He's currently in jail in St. Louis.

