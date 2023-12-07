Community rallys to support, pray for stricken Salisbury restaurant owner

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A community is rallying around the family of a Salisbury restaurant owner who has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks.

According to the family of Scott Teeter, who owns Sweet Meadow Cafe with wife Heather, Scott was admitted to the hospital on November 25 with flu like symptoms. He has been in the Intensive Care Unit for several days.

The latest update from family friend Ashley Jo Farmer sounded a cautiously encouraging note:

“Scott is maintaining his positive numbers and levels from yesterday. There’s been little-to-no change in his condition, and we are taking that as a positive sign. The plan is to continue with the current protocol. Sedation, ventilation, and lasix levels, and the need to move him to the prone position will be determined by his oxygen saturation levels. If his o2 saturation goes down, they will move him to the prone position. The X-rays they took of his chest today look pretty much the same as his past X-rays. Keep praying folks, because we want to get Scott home to his family as soon as possible.”

Friends and family have been encouraging the community to pray for the Teeters, and they’ve also been organizing events on their behalf.

A “meal train” has been set up for folks to take meals to the family and a Holiday Music Fundraiser To Benefit Scott & Heather Teeter is planned for Saturday, December 16, at Shug’s at the Brooklyn South Square in Salisbury.

“Our dear friend and beloved community member Scott Teeter is currently in the hospital with double pneumonia. He has been in the ICU since November 25th, fighting for his life with his loving wife Heather by his side,” Shug’s posted on social media. “With Scott in the hospital, Heather is having to shoulder the load of their family and their restaurant (Sweet Meadow Cafe), and the medical bills are mounting by the day. We have no idea how long Scott will end up being in the hospital, and Scott is going to have a long road to recovery once he’s feeling better. We are going to begin raising funds for them now to help ease their looming financial burdens.”

Friends also made other suggestions for those who want to help the family, including:

-Pray and send your well wishes. The power of positive thinking has reverberations we can’t begin to understand. And the power of prayer is undeniable. Please don’t stop.

-Patronize Sweet Meadow Cafe. Heather’s staff is ready to serve you. OR buy a gift certificate from Sweet Meadow for someone. Your patronage will help keep Heather and Scott’s restaurant floating during this time.

-Donate to Heather’s Cash App ($HeatherHopkinsTeeter) to help her pay for her family’s expenses while they go through this crisis. If you do not use Cash App, you can always drop off or mail a check to Sweet Meadow Cafe at 105 E Fisher St., Salisbury, NC 28144.

