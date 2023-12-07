PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMS: 4 students among those hurt in east Charlotte crash

The crash happened on Shamrock Drive, just east of Eastway Drive.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four high school students were among those hurt in a “serious wreck” that closed a busy road in east Charlotte on Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on Shamrock Drive, just east of Eastway Drive, around 9:30 a.m. Shamrock Drive was closed between Finchley Drive and Glenville Avenue.

Medic said three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two more had serious injuries, following the “very serious wreck.”

Three 10th-graders and one 11th-grade student at Garinger High School were among the injured, according to information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Three of the four are under medical care, a message from the school’s principal said.

That note to Garinger High families stated that Thursday’s crash is the “second tragic incident our school has suffered in the past week.”

On Sunday night, 14-year-old Johnnie McClendon was shot and killed at a home on Keswick Avenue in north Charlotte. He was a student at Garinger High.

“We know that this is a difficult time for everyone and we ask for you to support each other as we deal with all that has happened,” Thursday’s message from Garinger High Principal LeDuan Pratt stated.

