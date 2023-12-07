Celebrating the start of Hanukkah with Chabad Lake Norman
A menorah lighting is taking place Dec. 7 at Birkdale Village
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hanukkah starts Thursday night when the sun goes down, with the annual eight-day celebration running through Dec. 15.
To celebrate, there will be a menorah lighting on Thursday at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.
Chaya Groner-Greenberg, the director of Chabad Lake Norman, joined the show to talk about the event and make latkes, a traditional Hanukkah treat.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.