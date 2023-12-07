Celebrating the start of Hanukkah with Chabad Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hanukkah starts Thursday night when the sun goes down, with the annual eight-day celebration running through Dec. 15.

To celebrate, there will be a menorah lighting on Thursday at Birkdale Village in Huntersville.

Chaya Groner-Greenberg, the director of Chabad Lake Norman, joined the show to talk about the event and make latkes, a traditional Hanukkah treat.

