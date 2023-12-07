3-day ‘Lovin’ Life Music Fest’ coming to uptown Charlotte in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A three-day music festival is coming to Charlotte in 2024, officials announced Thursday.

The “Lovin’ Life Music Fest” will happen in Uptown’s First Ward from May 3-5, and will feature more than 40 artists across three stages, spanning multiple generations and genres.

Festival headliners will be announced next week, with tickets set to go on sale Dec. 14 at 8 a.m. Four types of admission passes, GA, GA+, VIP and Super VIP, will be sold, ranging from $199-999.

“It has been a long-time dream of ours to bring a major music festival to our hometown of Charlotte and it truly takes a village to plan an event of this magnitude,” Southern Entertainment Co-Founder and Partner, Bob Durkin, said.

Durkin said the multi-day event is expected to attract 90,000 total attendees and have a projected first-year economic impact of more than $30 million.

Organizers said those attending will enjoy culinary, cultural, art and experiential activations in addition to music.

“Charlotte Center City Partners and Music Everywhere CLT are deeply committed to growing Charlotte’s music scene and the Lovin’ Life Music Fest will be a major leap forward,” Michael Smith, CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, said. “We are excited about this three-day event that will continue to build the Queen City’s reputation.”

More information about the festival and ticket-purchasing options can be found here.

