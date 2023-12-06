PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Wednesday starts with chilly weather, mountain snow

Outside the mountains, Wednesday morning will be clear and cold.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold weather and some mountain snow is starting off Wednesday, with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s across the area.

In the mountains, snowfall began Tuesday night and has continued into Wednesday. Outside of the mountains, the morning will get off to a clear but chilly start before warming into the 50s in the afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday will start in the 20s in the Charlotte area before once again reaching the 50s in the afternoon.

Slightly warmer weather will return Friday and into the weekend, with forecast highs in the 60s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday due to widespread rain and possible snow in the mountains.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others injured in Mint Hill crash

Latest News

7 day forecast.
Feeling like December by the middle of the week!
Snow showers expected in the mountains through Wednesday afternoon.
Feeling like December by the middle of the week!
Snow showers expected in the mountains through Wednesday afternoon.
Feeling like December by the middle of the week!
7 Day
Feeling like December by the middle of the week!