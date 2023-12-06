Wednesday starts with chilly weather, mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold weather and some mountain snow is starting off Wednesday, with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s across the area.

In the mountains, snowfall began Tuesday night and has continued into Wednesday. Outside of the mountains, the morning will get off to a clear but chilly start before warming into the 50s in the afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday will start in the 20s in the Charlotte area before once again reaching the 50s in the afternoon.

Slightly warmer weather will return Friday and into the weekend, with forecast highs in the 60s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday due to widespread rain and possible snow in the mountains.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.