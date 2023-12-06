Trying something sweet at the Wicked Waffles Company
The waffle dessert shop recently opened in Bessemer City
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The city of Bessemer City is growing, with new shops and fun places to check out with the family.
Now there’s even a place to get something sweet situated right off the main strip.
QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers takes a look inside the Wicked Waffle Company.
You can get your hands on these dessert waffles Tuesday through Saturday.
