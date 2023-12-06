PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
'The time has come': Hornets President, Vice Chairman stepping down

Whitfield is departing the organization after more than 17 years.
“For the past 17 and a half years I have had the privilege of representing the Charlotte...
“For the past 17 and a half years I have had the privilege of representing the Charlotte Hornets as president and vice chairman, and ultimately minority owner. But the time has come for me to step away and focus on my health and my family."(Courtesy: Hornets Sports & Entertainment)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fred Whitfield, the Hornets President and Vice Chairman, is stepping down, Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Whitfield is departing the organization after more than 17 years leading the team’s business operations.

“We thank Fred for all he has done for our organization and for the role he has played in helping get our ownership group up to speed over the last several months,” said HSE Co-Chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. “His experience, knowledge, and relationships in this industry, league, and community have been invaluable to our franchise. We appreciate his hard work and dedication and wish him all the best.”

In a statement from Whitfield regarding the news, he elaborated on his decision to step away, citing that the “time has come” to focus on his health and family.

“For the past 17 and a half years, I have had the privilege of representing the Charlotte Hornets as president and vice chairman and, ultimately, as a minority owner. But the time has come for me to step away and focus on my health and my family,” Whitfield wrote. “Over the last 18 months, I have successfully battled a serious case of throat cancer. I’ve also been focused on supporting my mother, who has her own health issues. As these priorities have occupied more of my time and energy, I realized that now is the right time to leave my role with the Hornets, who are on a tremendous path to success with the energy and ideas brought by our new owners, Rick Schnall, and Gabe Plotkin.”

