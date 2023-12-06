PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan-Salisbury School System announces new Executive Director of Human Resources

Leslie Eagle's distinguished career spans 30 years, with 25 of those years dedicated to S&D...
Leslie Eagle's distinguished career spans 30 years, with 25 of those years dedicated to S&D Coffee, Inc.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) has announced the appointment of Leslie Eagle as the new executive director of Human Resources. With over three decades of experience in Human Resources, Eagle is set to bring her expertise, leadership, and dedication to the education sector.

Eagle’s distinguished career spans 30 years, with 25 of those years dedicated to S&D Coffee, Inc. During her tenure at S&D Coffee, Inc., Eagle ascended through the ranks, holding various pivotal roles such as HR manager, senior manager, director, senior director, and most recently, xice president of HR. This extensive experience has equipped her to leverage her wealth of experience to provide invaluable support to RSS as it continues to evolve and thrive.

Ms. Eagle’s diverse knowledge base encompasses critical areas of Human Resources, including salary administration, employee relations, compliance, and employee development.

“We recognize the immense value of having an expert in Human Resources join our team. Leslie Eagle’s wealth of experience and dedication to education align perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality learning environment for our students and staff. Her expertise will undoubtedly enhance our ability to recruit and retain top talent, further elevating the excellence of our school district,” Dr. Kelly W. Withers, Superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School System, said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
Police said Myhijee Major turned himself in.
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

Latest News

Featuring Christina Dalamangas & John Carter
Wednesday is Pet Day!
Atrium Health's visitor restrictions go into effect on Thursday.
Atrium Health implementing visitor restrictions due to rise in respiratory illnesses
CMPD detectives are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a Bojangles...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify suspect who robbed Bojangles in north Charlotte
WBTV News at Noon
Lockdown lifted after fight with "several students"