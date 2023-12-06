Rowan-Salisbury School System announces new Executive Director of Human Resources

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) has announced the appointment of Leslie Eagle as the new executive director of Human Resources. With over three decades of experience in Human Resources, Eagle is set to bring her expertise, leadership, and dedication to the education sector.

Eagle’s distinguished career spans 30 years, with 25 of those years dedicated to S&D Coffee, Inc. During her tenure at S&D Coffee, Inc., Eagle ascended through the ranks, holding various pivotal roles such as HR manager, senior manager, director, senior director, and most recently, xice president of HR. This extensive experience has equipped her to leverage her wealth of experience to provide invaluable support to RSS as it continues to evolve and thrive.

Ms. Eagle’s diverse knowledge base encompasses critical areas of Human Resources, including salary administration, employee relations, compliance, and employee development.

“We recognize the immense value of having an expert in Human Resources join our team. Leslie Eagle’s wealth of experience and dedication to education align perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality learning environment for our students and staff. Her expertise will undoubtedly enhance our ability to recruit and retain top talent, further elevating the excellence of our school district,” Dr. Kelly W. Withers, Superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School System, said.

