Records: Company over Gastonia Honey Hunters files for bankruptcy, owes more than $4 million

The Honey Hunters have run into a slew of money problems in recent months.
NC Gas House Gang recently filed for bankruptcy in Maryland, months after the Honey Hunters began having financial problems.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The company that owns the Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball team has filed for bankruptcy.

The company, NC Gas House Gang, filed the case in federal court in Maryland and listed dozens of organizations they owe more than $4 million. The largest debt is more than $1 million dollars to BKK sports, a promotion company.

Last month, the Atlantic League, the association in which the Honey Hunters played, kicked them out last month. The team owed the league $292,000 court documents revealed. The team also owes back taxes to the State of north Carolina and the IRS.

Two weeks ago, the City of Gastonia sued the team in an attempt to get them out of CaroMont Health Park after they allegedly failed to maintain it. Previously, the Honey Hunters were accused of failing to pay players, security guards and law enforcement.

WBTV has reached out to the team and city for a statement, but has not yet heard back.

The Honey Hunters reached the Atlantic League Championship Series in 2023, in just their third year in existence.

