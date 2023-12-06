Officials: Pedestrian fatally struck in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Gaston County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Brownstone Court, which is in a neighborhood just off Modena Street near New Hope Road.

Officials said the victim was taken to CaroMont Regional Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

The woman’s name has not yet been publicly released.

Officials said the investigation into the incident remains active.

