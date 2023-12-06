‘Not enough effort’: City installs flashing signs following safety concerns along The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Plaza in east Charlotte has become a hotspot for wrecks. Kristen Askey has lived along the busy road for seven years and said several crashes have ended up in her front yard. Some of them have turned fatal.

Since WBTV started reporting on the issue, temporary speed radars were installed along the road. On Tuesday, the City of Charlotte responded to WBTV questions regarding its overall plan for improving the safety of The Plaza.

One of the questions was if stoplights or roundabouts could be installed in the future.

The city released a statement saying, “there are currently no new traffic signals planned or other traffic flow modifications underway along the corridor at this time.”

The city also revealed that the temporary radars were installed “after a resident expressed concerns about speeding…the signs are part of the city’s Vision Zero efforts and are rotated around the city.”

Askey said she is not pleased with the city’s responses.

“Their answers certainly made it sound like they were trying to appease the resident that had brought about her concerns, which is me,” she said. “Flashy road signs and pneumatic road tubes are not going to appease me. Something else needs to be done. Their answer is not the end answer.”

Askey said she is not giving up her fight to make the road safer.

“Numerous people have actually passed away in car accidents on this road, and to decide to just put up flashy radar lights is not enough effort for people that are passing away,” she said. “There’s got to be something else done.”

She also said there has been more pedestrian traffic in the area, with very few places for people to safely cross. She hopes the city will consider their safety as well.

