PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Not enough effort’: City installs flashing signs following safety concerns along The Plaza

One Charlotte woman said multiple deadly crashes have happened outside her home along The Plaza.
The city said Tuesday there are currently no plans to install new traffic signals or flow patterns in the area.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Plaza in east Charlotte has become a hotspot for wrecks. Kristen Askey has lived along the busy road for seven years and said several crashes have ended up in her front yard. Some of them have turned fatal.

Since WBTV started reporting on the issue, temporary speed radars were installed along the road. On Tuesday, the City of Charlotte responded to WBTV questions regarding its overall plan for improving the safety of The Plaza.

One of the questions was if stoplights or roundabouts could be installed in the future.

The city released a statement saying, “there are currently no new traffic signals planned or other traffic flow modifications underway along the corridor at this time.”

The city also revealed that the temporary radars were installed “after a resident expressed concerns about speeding…the signs are part of the city’s Vision Zero efforts and are rotated around the city.”

Askey said she is not pleased with the city’s responses.

“Their answers certainly made it sound like they were trying to appease the resident that had brought about her concerns, which is me,” she said. “Flashy road signs and pneumatic road tubes are not going to appease me. Something else needs to be done. Their answer is not the end answer.”

Askey said she is not giving up her fight to make the road safer.

“Numerous people have actually passed away in car accidents on this road, and to decide to just put up flashy radar lights is not enough effort for people that are passing away,” she said. “There’s got to be something else done.”

She also said there has been more pedestrian traffic in the area, with very few places for people to safely cross. She hopes the city will consider their safety as well.

Related: Charlotte woman urging city to make section of The Plaza safer

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
Police said Myhijee Major turned himself in.
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

Latest News

A female victim was hit by a vehicle on Brownstone Court and later died due to her injuries.
Officials: Pedestrian fatally struck in Gastonia
A concrete truck tipped over on its side along Wilgrove Mint Hill Road on Wednesday morning.
Crash involving overturned concrete truck impacting traffic in Mint Hill
Justin Gray Morgan had just pleaded guilty last month to trespassing at same location
Man charged with swinging baseball bat at people in store parking lot now faces new charges of assault
The Honey Hunters beat the rival High Point Rockers to advance to the Atlantic League...
Records: Company over Gastonia Honey Hunters files for bankruptcy, owes more than $4 million