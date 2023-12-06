PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

New York hotel offering ‘Home Alone 2’ package

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to...
The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.(theplazany.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This holiday season, fans of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” can re-create some of their favorite scenes from the iconic ‘90s film.

The famous Plaza Hotel in New York is offering a special package for guests who want to channel their inner Kevin McCallister and have some fun in New York City.

It all starts with a four-hour private limousine ride around the Big Apple, where you will get to enjoy one of Kevin’s favorite meals, a cheese pizza, and see filming locations from the movie, including the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall.

Upon returning to your hotel room, you can make yourself comfy in your extra-large bed, Kevin-style, and call room service for a 16-scoop sundae.

The room also comes with “one of those little refrigerators you have to open with a key.”

The price depends on the room and you have to book directly with the hotel.

If the deal is sold out for the holidays, don’t worry, the Plaza Hotel’s “Home Alone 2” special is going to be available year-round.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. on Brownstone Court near Modena Street.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by FedEx vehicle in Gastonia

Latest News

CMPD needs help in identifying suspect, vehicle after striking pedestrian.
Crime Stoppers: CMPD needs help identifying suspect, vehicle involved in hitting pedestrian
Atrium Health is also temporarily updating its mask policy in high-risk settings.
Atrium Health implementing visitor restrictions due to rise in respiratory illnesses
Whitfield is departing the organization after more than 17 years.
‘The time has come’: Hornets president, vice chairman stepping down
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts 6 fake Donald Trump electors
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Man charged with capital murder after 6 dead and 3 wounded in wide trail of separate attacks in Texas