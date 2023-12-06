Mountain school districts modify schedules due to freezing temps, wintry weather

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Watauga and Ashe counties will have a remote learning day on Wednesday, the school district said.

Watauga County Schools said the decision to operate remotely is due to inclement weather. Snowfall and wintry precipitation is expected Wednesday morning, with below-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

WCS will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day on Wednesday, Dec. 6. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers & instructional staff may choose to work remotely if needed for their safety.

All high school students will begin remote instruction at 10:30. pic.twitter.com/DXJ12Q1ttt — Watauga County Schools (@WataugaSchools) December 6, 2023

The district said no students will report to school buildings, but that teachers and staff have the option. Officials said remote learning for high schoolers will begin at 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday night, Avery County Schools made the decision to close for Wednesday, giving teachers an optional workday.

