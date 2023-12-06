PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mountain school districts modify schedules due to freezing temps, wintry weather

Students in Watauga and Ashe counties will have a remote learning day Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Watauga and Ashe counties will have a remote learning day on Wednesday, the school district said.

Watauga County Schools said the decision to operate remotely is due to inclement weather. Snowfall and wintry precipitation is expected Wednesday morning, with below-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

The district said no students will report to school buildings, but that teachers and staff have the option. Officials said remote learning for high schoolers will begin at 10:30 a.m.

On Tuesday night, Avery County Schools made the decision to close for Wednesday, giving teachers an optional workday.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest on the forecast.

