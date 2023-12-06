PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Medic: Pedestrian hit in northeast Charlotte

The pedestrian was hit at Mallard Glen Dr. & W. Mallard Creek Road and is in serious condition.
The pedestrian was hit at Mallard Glen Dr. & W. Mallard Creek Road and is in serious condition.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit in northeast Charlotte on W. Mallard Creek Road, according to Medic.

Officials state that the pedestrian was struck in at Mallard Glen Dr. & W. Mallard Creek Road.

Medic states that the pedestrian is in serious condition as is being transported.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was killed and two others were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill.
CMS: High school student killed, 2 others injured in Mint Hill crash
Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
Johnie McClendon died in a Sunday night shooting.
Police identify 14-year-old shot, killed Sunday in Charlotte
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor trailer.
1 injured in vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on NC 801
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

Latest News

CMS: School bus involved in incident, ‘all are okay’, Medic says
The pedestrian was hit at Mallard Glen Dr. & W. Mallard Creek Road and is in serious condition.
Medic: Pedestrian hit in northeast Charlotte
Some students suffered minor bumps and bruises
CMS: School bus involved in incident, ‘all are okay’, Medic says
Some cities are trying out drone shows this Fourth of July.
Town of Matthews considering drone show alternative to 4th of July fireworks