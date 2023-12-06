Medic: Pedestrian hit in northeast Charlotte
The pedestrian was hit at Mallard Glen Dr. & W. Mallard Creek Road and is in serious condition.
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit in northeast Charlotte on W. Mallard Creek Road, according to Medic.
Officials state that the pedestrian was struck in at Mallard Glen Dr. & W. Mallard Creek Road.
Medic states that the pedestrian is in serious condition as is being transported.
