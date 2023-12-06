PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mecklenburg Co. commissioners have tense debate over Discovery Place’s $20 million request

Discovery Place has plans to construct a new nature museum near Freedom Park.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some strong opinions were on display over the Discovery Place Nature Museum during Tuesday night’s Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The museum’s board of trustees is facing millions of dollars of construction overruns, and asked the county for an extra $20 million for the project, which would connect Freedom Park to the new museum.

The price tag for the new building and surrounding area is significantly above its original budget. In 2017, the cost was $35 million. At the time, the county pledged $16 million. Now, the cost is $62.3 million.

The current building was built in the 1950s and engineers said it would cost more to renovate it than to tear it down and build a new one.

Renderings of the new facility were shared during the meeting, billed as a place easily accessible for all people of all backgrounds and ages to learn about science and the environment.

Another issue commissioners debated was the timeline for the money. Bids for the project expire this week, so there is a major time crunch.

“How on earth is the county on the hook for this for $20 million?” Commissioner Elaine Powell asked her colleagues. “When it comes to county dollars, we cannot have champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

Commissioner Vilma Leake was on the other side of the debate, arguing the money to support the museum could be found.

“We find money when we want to find money,” Leake said. “What better way can we introduce our community to science?”

Ultimately, commissioners agreed to give the museum $10 million, half of what it asked for.

The museum’s board said it will likely have to make cuts to the project or raise the remaining money.

Schools in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties have changed their schedules for Wednesday.
Mountain school districts modify schedules due to freezing temps, wintry weather
A crash along the Third and Fourth Street connector near CPCC has left two people with...
Crash closes road just outside Uptown, 2 seriously hurt
