Man known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away at the age of 70.

Thompson, who is one of the Gamecock’s biggest fans, spoke to WIS News 10 in September to share about his battle with prostate cancer. His death was confirmed by a family spokesperson Wednesday.

My heart is hurting & tears are falling … but I'm also grateful he's no longer in pain & has claimed the ultimate victory.



Carlton Thompson, affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has been called home to rest with the Lord

“The prostate cancer that I have is very aggressive but it’s very treatable if you catch prostate cancer in the early stages and it is so easy to be screened with the PSA lab test, but I never did that and I want to encourage all guys, all men, to do that screening to prevent the cancer,” he told WIS’ Judi Gatson in an interview.

His love for the popular South Carolina team goes back to 1968 when he attended his first Gamecock game as a sophomore in high school.

Further appreciating his love for the Gamecocks, the university showcased a ride Thompson took with Harris Pastides, who was the president of USC at the time. In the video, the university showed footage of Thompson waving the Gamecock flag in the stands in support of his beloved team.

Tributes to the Gamecock fan have poured on social media following the news of his death. Among the messages, one came from USC Women’s Basketball coach Dawn Staley.

“I can’t even….what an angel well beyond today. His life was called to serve and he did it without complaint and full of joy. Gamecock Jesus you know all of us @GamecockWBB genuinely loved you. Heaven opened its door and welcomed you. #love”

WIS News 10 spoke with the coach on Thompson’s death.

“No matter how heartless the world may seem, when you look at Gamecock Jesus, you know there’s a God,” she said

God-like. That's how @dawnstaley described Gamecock Jesus to me just now, with his joy and generous heart.



We'll have more from this interview tonight on @wis10.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Shives Funeral Home.

