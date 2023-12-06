PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man known as ‘Gamecock Jesus’ passes away

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carlton Thompson, a man affectionately known as Gamecock Jesus, has passed away at the age of 70.

Thompson, who is one of the Gamecock’s biggest fans, spoke to WIS News 10 in September to share about his battle with prostate cancer. His death was confirmed by a family spokesperson Wednesday.

“The prostate cancer that I have is very aggressive but it’s very treatable if you catch prostate cancer in the early stages and it is so easy to be screened with the PSA lab test, but I never did that and I want to encourage all guys, all men, to do that screening to prevent the cancer,” he told WIS’ Judi Gatson in an interview.

His love for the popular South Carolina team goes back to 1968 when he attended his first Gamecock game as a sophomore in high school.

Further appreciating his love for the Gamecocks, the university showcased a ride Thompson took with Harris Pastides, who was the president of USC at the time. In the video, the university showed footage of Thompson waving the Gamecock flag in the stands in support of his beloved team.

Tributes to the Gamecock fan have poured on social media following the news of his death. Among the messages, one came from USC Women’s Basketball coach Dawn Staley.

“I can’t even….what an angel well beyond today. His life was called to serve and he did it without complaint and full of joy. Gamecock Jesus you know all of us @GamecockWBB genuinely loved you. Heaven opened its door and welcomed you. #love”

Staley wrote on X.

WIS News 10 spoke with the coach on Thompson’s death.

“No matter how heartless the world may seem, when you look at Gamecock Jesus, you know there’s a God,” she said

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Shives Funeral Home.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte man says a DoorDasher vandalized his car
Charlotte man seeks answers after DoorDash driver allegedly vandalized his car
The incident happened at West Cabarrus High School, off Weddington Road in Concord.
Officials: Bed bugs found in Cabarrus County high school bookbag
Overflow outside Stanley town hall on Monday night, Dec. 4, 2023
Dozens pack Stanley, NC council meeting as overflow crowd demands answers
Gloria Hughes
Police: Mother charged in the beating death of 3-year-old Morganton son
Police said Myhijee Major turned himself in.
Man arrested after 14-year-old shot, killed in north Charlotte

Latest News

CMPD detectives are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a Bojangles...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify suspect who robbed Bojangles in north Charlotte
WBTV News at Noon
Lockdown lifted after fight with "several students"
Video shows a massive fight that broke out at North Meck High School on Wednesday morning.
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck
Video shows a massive fight that broke out at North Meck High School on Wednesday morning.
CMS: Lockdown lifted after fight involving ‘several students’ at North Meck
The city answers questions about safety concerns along The Plaza
‘Not enough effort’: City installs flashing signs following safety concerns along The Plaza