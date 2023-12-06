Man charged with swinging baseball bat at people in store parking lot now faces new charges of assault

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Justin Gray Morgan, charged in October with swinging a baseball bat at random customers and drivers at a convenience store on Old Concord Road, is now facing new assault charges.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say Morgan, 36, assaulted a woman at a house on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. Morgan had been recently released from jail after he pleaded guilty to a trespassing charge at the same location on November 2.

In the new case, deputies say that the victim told them that Morgan came to the house on Misty Tunnel Lane where he pulled the woman to the floor and held her there with his foot.

Deputies charged Morgan with domestic violence and resist, obstruct, delay an officer. He was jailed under a bond of $10,000.

In October, Morgan was charged with going armed to the terror of the public and disorderly conduct. In that incident, deputies were called to respond to a convenience store parking lot on Old Beatty Ford Road at Old Concord Road. They found Morgan there.

Workers said he was swinging a baseball bat at random customers and their cars. He also walked to the road to swing the bat at drivers going by, according to deputies. He was screaming about “fighting for his kids.” He reportedly told the deputies he would not fight them because he “was outnumbered.” He also was allegedly combative with officers at the jail.

There was another incident involving Morgan and a baseball bat that occurred in June. In that case, Morgan allegedly stealing a baseball bat at Walmart and swinging the bat at children and other customers. Investigators say Morgan confronted the police and then complied with their command to put the bat on the ground. Morgan was taken into custody and charged with larceny and second-degree trespassing. Morgan had been previously banned from the Walmart.

Two charges of assault on a government official were added after Morgan’s arrest for an incident at the Rowan County Detention Center. He did assault two detention officers while refusing to cooperate during the booking process, according to investigators. The deputies were not injured.

In 2021, Morgan was charged with assault on a police officer, filing a false police report, and misuse of the 911 system.

