Man charged after 14-year-old killed in north Charlotte faces judge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old high school student in Charlotte on Sunday faced a judge Wednesday for the first time.

Myhijee Major was given a $250,000 bond. He is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter after turning himself in to police on Tuesday.

Major’s next court date is set for later this month.

He’s charged in connection to the death of 14-year-old Johnnie McClendon, a student at Garinger High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says McClendon was shot and killed while at a home on Keswick Avenue. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

McClendon’s family said they plan to celebrate his life this Friday.

Loved ones will gather at Garinger High School for a balloon release. That’s scheduled to happen at 3:30 p.m.

